Sanwo-Olu’s Govt To Unveil New Building Code In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu‘s government of Lagos State has announced a plan to unveil a new building code suitable for the model city.

The plan was disclosed on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Electronic Geographic Information System and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde.

Speaking earlier today during a clean-up enforcement of the Jakande area in Lekki, Babatunde noted that the Lagos State Government had issued a four-day ultimatum to squatters on Coastal Road in the Lekki area, saying all such illegal shanties and squatters close to Regional Road Alignment must vacate the area.

He said the residents have been admonished to submit their suggestions on the kind of building code they would like to be implemented in the state.

“The living condition of the people here is very pathetic and terribe and is not something that should be encouraged. So, we should assist these people to relocate into proper spaces where there will be more comfortable and not be prone to diseases and hazards.

“We are not removing the Jakande houses because there is a procedure for that, and the government is going to have a total plan for regeneration, renewal and redevelopment of this area,” Channels Television quoted Babatunde to have said.