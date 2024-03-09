Wigwe’s Burial Holds Amidst Tight Security In Rivers Community

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, led security men to the funeral service venue for the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Doreen, and son, Chizzy.

Recall that Wigwe, his wife, son, and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died on February 9, 2024, in a helicopter crash that occurred near a border town between California and Nevada, United States.

Naija News learnt that dignitaries, guests and hundreds of mourners have started arriving at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State for the final funeral.

Also, members of the clergy, traditional rulers from the Omoeke, Wigwe’s hometown and monarchs from Isiokpo, in general, are already seated.

According to PUNCH, there is a security beef-up within Isiokpo and its surroundings.

Meanwhile, Wigwe, was remembered for his remarkable philanthropy and unwavering commitment to the gospel at a moving Service of Songs on Thursday.

The event, which also honoured the lives of Wigwe’s wife, Doreen, and their son, Chizi, took place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Resurrection Parish in Lekki, Lagos.

The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, paid tribute to Wigwe’s legacy, highlighting his generosity and dedication to spreading the Christian faith.

Pastor Charles Pande, the Pastor in charge of Region 11 of RCCG and Head of the Blessed Family, read an excerpt of Adeboye’s condolence message during the service, providing words of comfort and exhortation to the congregation.

The service brought together friends, family, and members of the community to celebrate the lives and contributions of the Wigwe family.