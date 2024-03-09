Video: Drama At Wigwe’s Wake-keep As MC Fails To Recognize Peter Obi

A mild drama happened at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) Lion of Judah parish in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Friday, during the wake-keeping of the late Access Bank founder, Herbert Wigwe, after the MC snubbed the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the corpses of Wigwe, his wife and his son, arrived in Nigeria on Friday for the final burial happening in Rivers State.

However, during the wake-keep, the MC failed to recognize Obi after he had earlier recognised other special guests at the event, which led to yelling among the attendees.

After someone notified him about the development, the MC later apologised, and the former Governor of Anambra state was acknowledged at the event.

Meanwhile, Tochi Wigwe, the first daughter of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, gave an emotional tribute to her father on Wednesday night.

Tochi, in an emotion-laden voice, shared her thoughts about her parents and brother during the Night of Tributes at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Flanked by several of her friends on stage, Tochi recalled how her father was driven and determined and always exceeded expectations.