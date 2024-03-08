Tinubu Govt Bows To Pressure, Suspends Expatriate Employment Levy

The federal government has put the implementation of the controversial Expatriate Employment Levy on hold to allow for broader consultations.

This was made known in a statement on Friday signed by the National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye.

Naija News recalls that the levy was recently enacted by the Federal Ministry of Interior, administered by the Nigerian Immigration Service, and launched last Tuesday by President Bola Tinubu.

The introduction of the levy, however, generated outrage and condemnation from private sector stakeholders.

Oye disclosed on Friday that the implementation has now been suspended.

He said the resolution was taken following a successful Trade and Investment outreach led by President Tinubu in Qatar and a productive meeting with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Aniete, and the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The meeting was also attended by the President of the Petroleum Technology Association, the President of the Special Economic Zones Association, the Director General of the Nigerian Turkiye Business Council, the European Union Trade delegation head, the NACCIMA Chair of Digital Trade Group, and the representatives of the National Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

The statement read, “The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, in collaboration with key stakeholders, announces a temporary step down of the recently enacted Expatriate Employment Levy by the Federal Ministry of Interior, as administered by the Nigerian Immigration Service.”

He added that the policy reversal would allow for further consultations with NACCIMA and other vital stakeholders, adding that a review committee would be constituted.

Oye said, “It was unanimously agreed that the implementation of the Expatriate Employment Levy will be paused, allowing for further consultations with NACCIMA and other vital stakeholders.

“A joint committee comprising members of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Ministry of Interior, NACCIMA, and other stakeholders will be formed to review the EEL policy.

“The rollout of the EEL, as initially proposed, will be deferred in accordance with the resolutions made.”

Oye further thanked the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Ministry of Interior for their magnanimity, understanding, and willingness to engage in dialogue and consider the implications of the EEL on the business community.

“This is indicative of their commitment to creating an inviting atmosphere for both local and international investors.

“NACCIMA and its partners remain dedicated to working hand in hand with the government to ensure that policies align with the nation’s economic objectives, aiming to position Nigeria as a prime destination for investments,” the NACCIMA president said.

“We advise all investors, both current and prospective, to continue with their business activities and investment plans in Nigeria with confidence.

“The assurances provided by both ministers during the negotiations have reinforced the Federal Government of Nigeria’s intent to enhance the investment landscape and support economic growth.

“We thank all stakeholders for their engagement and patience during this period,” he added.