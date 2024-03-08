IWD: List Of Top Female Celebrities Whose Achievement Made Nigerians Proud

In a male-dominated world, it is essential to give women their flowers for the numerous ways they have impacted society and excelled in their fields despite all odds.

Today, March 8, is globally recognised as International Women’s Day to celebrate and honour the achievements of women.

In commemoration of International Women’s, Naija News lists famous Nigerian women who have been able to carve niches for themselves and become household names despite the stiff competition they face.

1. Funke Akindele: The Nigerian Box office queen, Funke Akindele, has repeatedly proven that she is a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian movie industry. For the past three years, Funke has continued to break her record and set the bar high with her fantastic storytelling and acting.

In 2023, Funke Akindele’s movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ hit over NI billion in cinemas within three weeks of its release and became the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

2. Tiwa Savage: Despite being in a highly competitive and male-dominated music industry, sensation Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has continued to maintain her position as one of the top female stars in the country.

In May 2023, the music star made Nigerians proud after he became the only African musician to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert.

There is no doubt that Tiwa Savage inspires many Nigerian women as she proves they can achieve anything regardless of the environment.

3. Hilda Baci: The celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, became a Guinness World Record holder that birthed a wave of cooking competition in Nigeria and Africa.

In June 2023, the 27-year-old chef broke the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual after cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes to clinch the coveted title.

4. Yemi Alade: Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has also continued breaking boundaries in the male-dominated music industry, despite the criticisms she often gets for her music.

Mama Africa, as she is also called, recently performed at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening ceremony in Ivory Coast.

5. Mo Abudu: Nigerian movie producer cum director, Mo Abudu, has created a career marked by innovation, resilience, and creativity in the movie industry.

Mo Abudu has been a driving force behind the success of numerous blockbusters such as “Fifty,” “The Wedding Party,” “Your Excellency,” and “Òlòtūré.”