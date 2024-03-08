Explosives: DSS Sends Important Message To Nigerians As Ramadan, Lent Fasts Are Observed

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released a vital statement alerting the Muslim community and the general public against crowded or suspicious areas during the Lent and Ramadan seasons.

The secret police said it is important for Nigerians to remain vigilant and alert to potential dangers such as Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The DSS also urged the citizens to without hesitation, report any unusual objects, activities, or movements of hostile individuals to the appropriate security authorities.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to identify with the Christian and Muslim faithful at their Lent and coming Ramadan seasons respectively.

“Accordingly, the Management extends its heartfelt felicitations for peace, unity and harmony to adherents of these faiths.

“Furthermore, the Service encourages clerics and religious leaders to uphold empathy and prioritise cooperation and conflict prevention beyond the periods under reference. Similarly, the media is encouraged to use their platforms to foster informed and accurate engagements that (can) enhance the achievement of national security objectives and interests,” the statement signed and issued by DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya reads.

It added: “Likewise, residents are advised to remain vigilant against public dangers especially Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Also, the general public is urged to stay informed about potential threats; avoid crowded or suspicious areas and report to relevant security agencies any strange objects, activities and movements of hostile elements. In the same vein, the Service calls for tolerance, bonds of brotherhood, dialogue and peaceful coexistence among the populace.

“Overall, the Service recommits to provision of strategic intelligence to other sister agencies in order to achieve a safe and secure country.

“As we undertake these spiritual journeys in the Lenten and Ramadan periods, let us remember to love and share the values that unite us. Let us reaffirm our commitment to the values of mercy, tolerance, forgiveness, being our brother’s keepers among others and by these, advance more inclusive and equitable society for us all.”