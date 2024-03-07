YPP’s Ado-Ibrahim Reacts As Tinubu Suspends REA Boss, Executive Directors

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Malik Ado-Ibrahim, has reacted to the suspension of the Managing Director/CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad.

Naija News earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu suspended Ahmad and three executive directors of the agency.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President suspended them in the light of new findings unearthed during a comprehensive investigation into the financial activities of the agency.

President Tinubu also ordered a wider investigation into the conduct of the aforementioned officials in a fraudulent expenditure amounting to over N1.2 billion over the past two years, some of which has already been recovered by anti-graft agencies.

Reacting to the suspension in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Ado-Ibrahim said the corruption in the agency was public knowledge.

The YPP chieftain stated that President Tinubu is just taking the steps that the Muhammadu Buhari administration did not take to investigate the alleged corruption in the agency.

Ado-Ibrahim also stated that past administrations are responsible for the poor power supply experienced in the country.

He said: “What happened to the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) was public knowledge even before the 2023 presidential elections. President Tinubu is just taking the steps that the last administration did not take.

“We haven’t turned the pages to what we need to do to make power work in the country. This dissection of rural electrification of states having electricity is still not going to work because we generate a lot more than we can distribute.

“Power is not something you ‘ruralise’, its something you generalise. It must be the fundamental goal of any administration. You don’t stay in power if you don’t give your people electricity.

“If you fix power, insecurity and inflationary issues will go away.”