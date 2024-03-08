Reactions As Tinubu Appoints Ganduje’s Son As REA Executive Director

Several reactions have trailed the appointment of Umar Abdullahi Umar, son of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, as the Executive Director of Technical Services of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Recall that President Bola Tinubu appointed Umar to the new REA management team on Thursday following the indefinite suspension of the agency’s team led by Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad.

Ahmad, who was appointed as the REA Managing Director by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, was suspended alongside three executive directors over alleged financial misappropriation.

Umar won the APC ticket for the Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gado Federal Constituency but lost the election to Tijjani Jobe of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The son of the former Kano Governor also played a key role in the Tinubu/Shettima campaign, especially in the youth wing.

Following this development, some netizens took to social media to express their views regarding Ganduje’s son’s appointment to the REA management team.

Below are the reactions.

@kelvin_kertz wrote: “They give top positions to their kids and subscribe for poor you to be defending them online.”

@cyril_unusual wrote: “They keep putting their kids and friends’ kids in power, while the ones who voted for them are defending them on IG and X.”

@vina_missi wrote: “One way or another, directly or indirectly, this country just keeps recycling the same people into power.”

@charmletofficial wrote: “Hahaha padi padi government 😂”

@apeaiitngu wrote: “It’s all a family business for these old men you all don’t know??

@emlythrifts_empire wrote: “So the leadership of this country has become hereditary.”

@yhucee_1 wrote: “I keep wondering how Asiwaju Baby, Eniola, Seyi Law, Asari Dokubob feel each time they see new UNDESERVING appointees getting good offices without even campaigning for the supposed TYRANTS.”

@idjemba2 wrote: “That’s what you guys want, chasing the potential able men out from Nigeria with hunger and low salary WHILE you take your own children abroad for them to go and study then come back to have a good office in Nigeria.”