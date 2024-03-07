Pray For Tinubu To Have Knowledge And Good Health – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on Nigerians to pray for President Bola Tinubu.

He urged the citizenry to pray that Tinubu would have the knowledge and good health to lead the country.

The Minister stated this at the commissioning of a newly built ultra-modern palace of the Aragbiji of Iragbiji in Boripe local government area of Osun State on Thursday.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of Tinubu to pilot Nigeria to the promised land filled with economic prosperity.

While acknowledging that there is difficulty in the country, he said the present situation was as a result of past poor economic decisions of the country’s political leadership, urging Nigerians to be supportive of the present economic reform of the Tinubu administration.

According to him, “I want to implore our people to exercise a lot of patience, President Bola Tinubu is doing a lot, he means well for the country but we are going to have difficult moments considering where we are coming from.

“We need a lot of patience to get over the initial problems, I believe that there would be light at the end of the tunnel, let Nigerians continue to pray for him, for knowledge and good health, I have no doubt that he will take us to where we expect, which is the promise land full of economic prosperity and opportunities.”