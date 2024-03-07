Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 7th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 7th March 2024.

The PUNCH: At least 24 states of the federation will not be able to pay workers salaries this year without having to wait for federal allocations from the central government, findings by The PUNCH have revealed. Only 11 out of the 36 state governments of the federation can independently pay their workers’ salaries without depending on federal allocations, according to an analysis of the state governments’ approved budgets for the 2024 fiscal year.

Vanguard: Night of Tributes for the late Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, continued in Lagos yesterday, with the leader of the Tijjaniyya movement and 14th Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi, captains of industry and political bigwigs paying tributes to the deceased.

The Nation: Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) are to be held accountable henceforth for poor power supply in the country, the Federal Government said yesterday. Tough sanctions, including licence revocation, await them, Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu threatened.

Daily Trust: Gunmen on Tuesday killed a herdsman, 50 cattle and sheep at Fanzo community in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. Alhaji Dan-Azumi, who lost 21 cattle in the incident, confirmed to Daily Trust on Wednesday that another herdsman was injured while herding in the area.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.