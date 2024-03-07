Miyetti Allah Leader, Bello Badejo Sues FG Over Detention

The detained leader of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, has submitted a motion to a Federal High Court in Abuja, requesting his immediate release from the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Naija News reports that Bodejo’s legal counsel, Mohammed Sheriff, informed the court that the motion was filed in order to uphold his client’s fundamental rights, as numerous attempts to secure his release before his arraignment had been unsuccessful.

Sheriff further stated that despite court orders, Bodejo had been detained for 43 days without any charges being filed against him in a court of appropriate jurisdiction.

In response, the counsel representing the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Y. A. Imana, informed the court that the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) had not yet forwarded Bodejo’s file to the ministry due to certain complications.

According to Daily Trust, after sending three letters to the NIA, she mentioned that the intricacy of their investigation had posed challenges in sending the necessary duplicate copies for them to move forward with the prosecution.

It could be recalled that Bodejo was apprehended on January 23 at the Miyetti Allah office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State after the revelation of a vigilante group by the Fulani socio-cultural organization.

The hearing for Badejo’s motion has been scheduled for March 13 by Justice Inyang Ekwo.