How Wizkid Changed Nigerian Music Industry – Fuji Singer, Remi Aluko

Nigerian fuji musician, Remi Aluko, has claimed that award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, changed the Nigerian music industry in terms of the music economy and boosted replay value.

Naija News reports that Aluko made this known in a recent podcast interview with Echo Room.

According to the fuji star, Nigerian songs were usually lengthy before the ‘Essence’ crooner ventured into the music industry and changed the norm by releasing shorter songs.

Remi Aluko said other artistes followed suit when they saw that Wizkid’s recording method bloated song replay value.

He said, “Wizkid did something in the Nigerian music industry, and I picked up from there. Back then, a song used to last for five or four minutes. But go and check now, Wizkid is the one that changed the method of music that you don’t need to waste music.

“He changed the method of recording in Nigeria. He will bring chorus and after that he will just give you like 16 bars and after that he will go back to the chorus. If you love the music, you play it again.”

In other news, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage name, Rema, has revealed a secret about him suffering long-sightedness.

The singer explained that he uses glasses because his eye condition makes it difficult for him to focus on near objects.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner made the revelation while speaking during an interview with Capital Xtra on the red carpet of the 2024 Brit Awards in London, United Kingdom and was asked to say something about himself he has never told anyone else.