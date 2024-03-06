Video: Former President, Obasanjo Shows Off Energetic Dance Step At 87th Birthday

A cultural music group surprised former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 87th birthday.

Naija News reported that several dignitaries, including former Ghanaian President, John Mahama, former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and many others, gathered in Abeokuta on Tuesday to honour the ex-President on the occasion of his birthday.

In the online video, Obasanjo was seen dancing energetically to the sound of the drum being played by the cultural group.

See the video below:

Meanwhile, Olusegun Obasanjo has urged the federal government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to seek solutions to the country’s inflation problems by consulting the government of Zimbabwe.

Obasanjo, who gave the advice on Monday, said Zimbabwe had gone through what Nigeria is currently going through and survived, hence the reason for his advice.

The former Nigerian leader made his view known while speaking at a youth leadership symposium put together by the Centre for Human Security and Dialogue in collaboration with the Institute for African Culture and International Understanding, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, as part of activities to mark his 87th birthday.

Speaking on the theme “Opportunities for Peace: Roles of the Youths in Conflict Prevention in Africa” held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Obasanjo submitted that Nigeria has a lot to learn from Zimbabwe after the worrying 29.9% inflation figure disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its latest inflation report.