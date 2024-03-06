Tackle Hunger, Insecurity Before It’s Too Late – Shariah Council Tells Tinubu

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has asked the Bola Tinubu-led government to immediately address the hunger and insecurity in the nation.

The President of the council, Sheikh Abdurrasheed Hadiytullah, stated this on Tuesday during a conference held in Kaduna State to deliberate on the state of the nation.

Hadiytullah also alleged that trillions of naira were spent on security and power in the country but noted that there were no commensurate results over the years.

The Shariah Council leader urged the federal government to re-examine the neoliberal economic template guiding our policies and perish the thought of plans to totally abolish all subsidies

He said: “We should, in unison, keep appealing to our governments to take concrete steps to address the issue of corruption, leakages and wasteful spending.

‘’Corruption is like a cancer, which destroys everything noble and undermines the principles of good governance.

“Here, it is perfectly justified to ask our leaders: Why should the ordinary Nigerian be made to bear the brunt of insecurity, with trillions being spent on security agencies without positive results or accountability?

‘’Why should the ordinary Nigerian suffer difficulties from power failure and its skyrocketing cost, with over $20 billion wasted on power without positive results or accountability?

“There is no doubt that we cannot reasonably expect solutions to issues bedevilling our lives until our leaders summon the political will to address corruption whenever, wherever, and whoever is involved.

“We urge the federal government to re-examine the neoliberal economic template guiding our policies and to abandon plans to totally abolish all subsidies and commercialize strategic public agencies without any semblance of a social safety net to mitigate the attendant, horrendous consequences on the population.

“In these challenging times, it is crucial that we uphold the principles of peace, unity, and understanding. We should preach against resorting to violent protests against the government and strive for dialogue and constructive engagement with governments to address our concerns.

‘’Islam encourages us to seek solutions to problems with our leaders through peaceful means only. Violence only begets more violence, and it is our duty as responsible citizens and followers of Islam to promote harmony and stability.

‘’Together, let us channel our grievances through peaceful avenues, fostering a culture of tolerance and cooperation for the betterment of our society.

“We call on the Ummah to fervently pray during this sacred month of Ramadan and beyond for peace in Nigeria, and divine intervention in tackling acts of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, ethno-religious crises, and other criminal activities.”