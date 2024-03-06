Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 6th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 6th March 2024.

The PUNCH: In continuation of measures to address the food inflation and cost of living crisis, the Federal Government Tuesday said it had so far intercepted 141 trucks attempting to smuggle grains and other staples to Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon, and the Central African Republic.

Vanguard: The International Monetary Fund, IMF, yesterday asked the Federal Government to pay immediate attention to food insecurity in the country. The IMF’s position came on a day governors said Nigeria must go into production if it must get the people out of the current hardship.

The Nation: The economy is not in distress and the current situation is not beyond redemption, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said yesterday. He stressed that efforts were on to navigate the country out of the current challenges.

Daily Trust: Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly abducted dozens of female internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ngala, the headquaters of Gambarou Ngala in Borno State, a local source told Daily Trust. A security source, who confided in our correspondent, also confirmed the abduction but said, “what we heard is around 113” were abducted.

