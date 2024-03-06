Just In: Ekiti APC Chairman, Paul Omotoso Is Dead

The Ekiti State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Paul Omotoso, has died.

At the time of filing this report, the cause of Omotoso’s passing in the early hours of Wednesday remains undisclosed.

Naija News understands that since his kidnapping saga in July 2023, the late Chairman has been enduring poor health conditions.

Despite confirming the incident, the party’s state publicity secretary, Segun Dipe, could not shed light on Omotoso’s cause of death or the whereabouts of his body.

More details to follow…