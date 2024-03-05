Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 5th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 5th March 2024.

The PUNCH: The organised private sector has expressed concern about the spate of looting of trucks conveying food and raw materials by suspected hoodlums, warning that it can lead to a shutdown of industries across the country. Members of the OPS, gave the warning on Monday in separate interviews with The PUNCH just as miscreants attacked trucks conveying building materials and spaghetti in Ogun and Kaduna states.

Vanguard: Corporate Nigeria and some political titans turned up yesterday to celebrate the life and times of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Corporation Plc, Herbert Wigwe who all of them described as a titan.

The Nation: Ongoing talks on the new national minimum wage will take a break from the boardroom. On Thursday, the discussions will be taken to the public for the contribution of professionals and other Nigerians.

Daily Trust: Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Olayemi Cardoso has warned Nigeria and other developing countries to be wary of debt risks saying if left unchecked, they will hinder economic growth and prosperity. The apex bank governor, however, said that Nigeria’s situation is stable despite the near-term risks attributed to unfavourable global market conditions and increased debt burden occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.