NFF Denies Viral Report Of Eguavoen’s Appointment As Super Eagles’ Interim Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied reports that it appointed former Nigeria international Austin Eguavoen as an interim manager of the Super Eagles.

Naija News recalls that Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro stepped down at the weekend after the expiration of his contract.

Following Peseiro’s resignation, reports emerged in a section of the primary media and social media that the NFF had mandated Eguavoen to step in as the interim manager of the Super Eagles. Enyimba International coach Finidi George, who was Peseiro’s assistant to the recently concluded AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, will serve as Eguavoen’s assistant until the NFF names a substantive manager for the Super Eagles.

But a source at the NFF told The Nation that such a report was a “joke.”

The source dismissed with a wave of the hand the purported Eguavoen’s link to the Super Eagles job, adding that the former national team captain is not even being considered to take over on an interim basis.

The source said: “There’s nothing for Eguavoen as far as I know, and, in fact, nobody ever mentioned him in any capacity for the Super Eagles,” the source said, adding that those thrusting Eguavoen forward for the job are only jokers.

“I think those guys are just joking. Nobody has mentioned Eguavoen as Super Eagles’ interim manager.”