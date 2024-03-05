Housewife Commits Suicide In Front Of Police Station

An unidentified mother of three little children has reportedly committed suicide in Enugu state.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened last weekend in front of Ogui Police Station, Enugu, as the woman allegedly ran into a moving vehicle, which crushed her to death.

According to The Nation, the deceased, whose identity is unknown, was reportedly battling depression following her husband’s demise and financial difficulties in caring for her three children.

When interrogated, the eldest of the children said their father “got lost.”

A police source told the Nation that, “She could not give any other information about their family, their town, or residential address.”

Meanwhile, the wife of Enugu State governor, Nkechinyere Mbah, has announced sponsorship of a scholarship for the three siblings (under seven years) who lost their parents in mysterious ways.

The governor’s wife announced the scholarship during an unscheduled visit to Ogui Police Station Enugu, where the children were kept in police custody.

Mrs Mbah, who was touched by the pathetic story surrounding the death of the mother of the children, said she would take care of the children and train them from Nursery school to University level.