EFCC Intercepts 21 Trucks Transporting Food Items To Neighbouring Countries

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of twenty-one food trucks destined for neighbouring nations.

The anti-graft agency confirmed the interception in an official statement released on Tuesday via its X handle.

According to the EFCC, the goods were en route to N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central African Republic, and Cameroon. The interception was carried out by EFCC Maiduguri Zonal Command operatives, Naija News understands.

The statement reads: “The trucks were intercepted in a sting operation at major exit routes along Kalabiri/Gamboru Ngala and Bama roads, Borno State.

“The Investigation showed food items cleverly concealed in the trucks that would have gone undetected but for the eagle-eyed vigilance of Commission operatives.

“Further checks showed that the Waybills covering the goods carried by trucks indicated their destinations as N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central African Republic, and Cameroon, respectively.”

The commission declared that the apprehension of the vehicles is anticipated to halt the rise of food insecurity caused by the deceitful actions of smugglers throughout the nation.

Acknowledging that the detained individuals are undergoing profiling, the anti-graft agency pledged to bring them before the court once the investigations are finalized.

See more photos of the intercepted trucks below: