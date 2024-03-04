Fresh Update Emerges On Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas In Nigeria

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released a report stating that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) has increased.

In its latest data update, the government agency noted that in January 2024, the price of refilling cooking gas rose by 3.55% compared to December 2023, reaching N5,139.25.

According to NBS, on a year-on-year basis, the price increased by 12.00% from N4,588.75 in January 2023.

When analyzing the prices by state, Nasarawa State had the highest average price of N5,790.00 for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas, followed by Jigawa with N5,681.82, and Gombe with N5,660.00.

On the other hand, Kaduna had the lowest price at N4,150.00, followed by Ogun and Osun with N4,751.04 and N4,763.53, respectively, Naija News understands.

The report further stated that when considering the prices by zone, the Northeast had the highest average retail price at N5,296.32 for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas, followed by the North-Central with N5,240.36. The South-West recorded the lowest average price at N4,805.05.

Furthermore, the mean retail cost for replenishing a 12.5kg gas cylinder experienced a 1.96% surge on a monthly basis, escalating from N11,510.16 in December 2023 to N11,735.72 in January 2024.

In terms of year-on-year comparison, this figure witnessed a substantial increase of 14.19%, rising from N10,277.17 in January 2023.

“On state profile analysis, Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder of gas with N13,040.00, followed by Jigawa with N12,875.00 and Zamfara with N12,725.00. Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Kaduna with N9,699.50, followed by Kwara and Niger with N10,000.00 and N10,400.00 respectively.

“Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of gas with N12,602.47, followed by the North-West with N12,224.93, while the South-West recorded the lowest price with N11,189.02” the NBS report noted.