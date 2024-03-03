Wike Reveals When Official Residence Of The Vice President Will Be Completed

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the official residence of the Vice President will be ready by May 2024.

According to him, contractors were at the stage of electrical installations, which might not be visible on the outside but assured that changes would be seen in a couple of weeks.

Naija News reports that Wike disclosed this while expressing satisfaction with the work being done by contractors handling various projects in the nation’s capital.

The FCT Minister maintained that no ongoing project would be abandoned under his administration, stressing that the ongoing projects that are considered a priority have been included in the FCT’s 2024 statutory budget for adequate funding.

Ongoing projects in the territory include the provision of Wuye District infrastructure, the FCT Highway 105 (11km six-lane dual carriageway) linking the Airport Expressway to Kuje and the official residence of the Vice President, Naija News understands.

Wike expressed his satisfaction with the progress and standard of work on the projects, commending the contractors for their efforts.

He also mentioned that the contractors have given their assurance that the Wuye/Wuse flyover, currently at 85% completion. Additionally, the minister highlighted that the completion of the FCT Highway 105, an 11km six-lane dual carriageway connecting the Airport Expressway to Kuje, will significantly transform the area and bring about positive changes in the FCT.

Wike said, “I have to commend the various contractors. The first site we went to is almost 85 per cent complete, one of those interchanges in Wuye District. The contractors are keeping to faith with their commitment to handover the project by May.

“And then we also went to the Kuje road which is the six lane road. It’s about 11 kilometers. That road from the airport road down to Kuje will open up that area of the Area Council. The last time when I went to flagoff one of the rural roads, we didn’t see much about the contractors and I did say that the contractors are not serious.

“But going back there today, one is very impressed with the level of work and the quality of work. I’m quite impressed with what I saw.”

The minister added: “We have always said that we are not going to allow any project to be abandoned. We have taken our priorities and most of these projects are also being included in our 2024 statutory budget, which will soon be presented to the National Assembly by Mr President when he returns from Qatar.”

The minister reassured residents about the road resurfacing project in the Asokoro District, emphasizing that it will be completed by May also.