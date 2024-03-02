Video: Tears As Nollywood Actor, Sis Quadri Is Finally Laid To Rest

The remains of Nollywood actor, Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, who died on Friday, March 1, 2024, have finally been laid to rest at Iwo in Osun State.

Naija News reported that the town was enveloped in a somber atmosphere as mourners gathered in the Agbowo area, home of the late Sisi Quadri, to partake in the final burial rites.

Youths, residents of Iwo, colleagues from the theatre industry, and dignitaries joined the mourners at the deceased’s father’s residence in Agboola, demonstrating the wide-reaching impact of Oyebamiji’s work and the affection in which he was held by many.

The anticipation for the arrival of his body was palpable, with mourners gathering from as early as 8 am.

The emotional weight of the occasion was evident, particularly among the women present, many of whom were moved to tears as the ambulance carrying Oyebamiji’s body arrived around 11 am.

The collective grief of the community underscored the actor’s influence and the void his passing has created in the hearts of those who knew him and admired his work.

In the video, which emerged online, the deceased is seen wrapped in white cloth and carried by some men before being lowered to the grave.

Watch the video of the burial below: