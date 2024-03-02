Tinubu’s Investigator Accompanies Emefiele To CBN Gov Quarters In Lagos, Begins To Move Out Belongings

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele is moving out of the apex bank Governors’ quarters in Lagos.

According to The Nation, the embattled politician is moving his personal effects from the building located on Glover Road, Ikoyi.

Emefiele was reportedly accompanied to the quarters by a team led by the CBN Special Investigator, Jim Obazee.

Naija News reports that the Federal Government filed 14 fresh charges against Emefiele following a report submitted by the CBN special investigator.

He is being accused of criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to conduct forgery, procurement fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony in the amendment.

He is facing accusations for charges relating to financial crimes after President Bola Tinubu removed him from his position as CBN Governor in June 2023.

The Senate also resolved to probe how the N30tn Ways and Means loans of the CBN was obtained and spent by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The senate stated that the reckless spending of the loan collected from the CBN under Emefiele largely accounted for the food and security crises in the nation.