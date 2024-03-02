Shettima Leads Ministers, Senators To Visit Buhari In Daura (Video)

Former Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari, in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state.

Naija News reports that the vice president was accompanied on the visit by some ministers, senators and top government officials.

Among the entourage include the Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari; the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Senator Rochas Okorocha, and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kastisna State Governor, Dikko Radda, had earlier received the Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport in Katsina.

Entering the town, the Vice President first visited the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Umar Faruq Umar.

During the visit, Shettima commended the traditional ruler for his dedicated efforts in upholding peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

The vice president also visited His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, the Emir of Katsina.

During the meeting, VP Shettima commended the Royal Father for his instrumental role in maintaining peace in the region.

See the video below.

Tinubu’s Presidency Not By Chance, A Blessing For Nigeria – Shettima

Meanwhile, Shettima has said the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President is not by chance but a divine blessing for the country.

Shettima stated this on Friday when he hosted a delegation of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) on a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The vice president described Tinubu as a man whose trajectory “is characterised by making sacrifices for the good of the nation.

Shettima emphasised the need for leaders to invest in building bridges, stressing that Tinubu’s contributions in providing an alternative platform for the Nigerian political system could not be underrated.

Shettima therefore urged Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu as he piloted the affairs of the country to success.

The former Governor of Borno State also urged the newly appointed Board of NCPC to demonstrate unwavering devotion to duty.