Port Harcourt-Aba Train Service Set To Start Operations By Month End – FG

The Federal Government stated on Saturday that train services from Port Harcourt to Aba will start operating by the end of March.

The Port Harcourt-Aba rail project is a segment of the extensive Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railroad initiative introduced by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that after leading a delegation to test-run the reconstructed Eastern Narrow Gauge Rail line in Port Harcourt, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, confirmed that workers are making final adjustments to the tracks to enable full train operations to commence within the month.

“I am impressed with what I saw today, especially being able to ride the locomotive and wagon on the tracks.

“Last time we visited, we could not use the train because the contractor said it was not proper to run on the train due to imbalance of the tracks.

“The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, has directed that the Port Harcourt route be connected to rail as well as initiate the linkage of Onne Port,” he said.

Okhiria expressed confidence in the contractor’s ability to complete railroad “tampering” within two weeks, ahead of the three-week target for train services to resume.

The NRC boss emphasized the importance of semi-automatic signalling to enhance safety and announced plans to connect the Port Harcourt-Aba railroad to the Onne seaport.

He acknowledged potential fare increases due to high diesel costs and emphasized the need for passenger contributions to cover fuel and road expenses.

Okhiria highlighted government efforts to ensure rail line security and urged communities to safeguard infrastructure.

He cautioned traders against conducting business on rail lines and stressed adherence to fixed train schedules nationwide.