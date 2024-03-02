MACBAN Calls On Tinubu To Arrest, Prosecute Sunday Igboho

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to apprehend and prosecute Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

MACBAN emphasized the need for consistency in law enforcement actions, stating that Igboho should be treated similarly to the leader of thr Indeginous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in terms of arrest and prosecution.

The MACBAN National President, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, stated this on Friday in a statement after Igboho’s demand for the expulsion of bandits and killer herders from the Southwest.

Naija News recalls that Igboho summoned the Yorubas of the South West to join forces and break free from the influence of armed Fulani herders, whom he alleged were responsible for committing violence against farmers within the region.

Ngelzarma criticized Igboho’s comment, stating it was unlawful and could be interpreted as treasonous.

He said: “We call on the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute Sunday Igboho for making this unlawful statement that amounts to treason because he is asking for the actualisation of Oduduwa nation.

“His statements are unlawful. If Nnamdi Kanu will be held behind bars for a similar offence, we see no reason why Sunday Igboho will be allowed to go scot-free without being arrested and prosecuted.”