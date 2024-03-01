Troops Kill Three ISWAP Terrorists In Fresh Offensive Raid

The military authorities have confirmed that three members of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were killed recently by troops of the Nigerian Army in the Lake Chad region.

In an official statement issued on Friday (today), the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, revealed that the terrorists’ stronghold in the Lake Chad Region was successfully overrun by troops in collaboration with a hybrid force and elements of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

According to the statement, the offensive operation took place on Wednesday and resulted in a fierce battle, ultimately leading to the elimination of three terrorists.

Also, the troops recovered a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle along with a truck-mounted anti-aircraft gun and a cache of arms and ammunition.

The army spokesperson reported that the insurgents launched an assault on the troops using a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), mortar, gun trucks, and motorbikes.

He mentioned that the insurgents were unable to withstand the superior firepower of the troops, resulting in their retreat from their base, leaving behind their weapons and equipment in chaos.

Nwachukwu also highlighted that the operation dealt a significant blow to the insurgents, with three terrorists being eliminated by the brave troops.

“Items recovered are one MRAP, one gun truck, one Dushka machine gun, one AK 47 rifle, and one locally fabricated gun.

“Troops also captured one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Bomb, 273 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one pumping machine, 65 Dushka links, 48 General Purpose Machine Gun links, and three motorbikes.

“The gallant troops are presently exploiting their success in pursuit of the routed insurgents,” the statement said.

The statement reads: “TROOPS OVERRUN BOKO HARAM/ ISWAP STRONGHOLD IN TIMBUKTU TRIANGLE, RECOVER MRAP, GUN TRUCK, CACHE OF AMMUNITION

“Nigerian Army Troops in conjunction with a hybrid force and an element of the Civilian Joint Task Force in an offensive operation conducted on Wednesday, 28 February 2024, successfully overran the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists’ stronghold in Timbuktu triangle in the Lake Chad Region, recovering a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, gun truck mounted with an anti-aircraft gun and a cache of arms and ammunition, after a fierce battle with the insurgents.

“During the operation, insurgents attacked their own troops with Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIED), Mortar, Gun trucks and motorbikes but fell under the overwhelming superior firepower of the troops, forcing them to abandon their stronghold, armaments and equipment in disarray.

“The operation proved to be a major setback to the insurgents, as the gallant troops neutralized three terrorists and recovered one MRAP, one gun truck, one Dushka Machine Gun, one AK 47 Rifle and one locally fabricated gun. Troops also captured one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Bomb, 273 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, one Pumping machine, 65 Dushka links, 48 General Purpose Machine Gun links and three motorbikes.

“The gallant troops are presently exploiting their success in pursuit of the routed insurgents.

“In a separate operation, troops of the Nigerian Army conducted a fighting patrol to criminals’ hideouts in Katakpa Village inToto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. During the operation, troops neutralized one of the criminals and recovered two AK-47 Rifles, one Pump Action semi-automatic rifle, three AK-47 magazines and 90 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition.

“The Chief of Army Staff has commended the troops for the successful operations and charged them to remain resilient and sustain the momentum of the operations,” Nwachukwu added.