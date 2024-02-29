‘Why New Alaafin Of Oyo Has Not Been Appointed’

Nearly two years have passed since the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, yet the throne of the Alaafin of Oyo remains vacant, with the people of Oyo town in a prolonged state of anticipation for a new monarch.

The passing of Oba Olayiwola Adeyemi III on April 22, 2022, after a 51-year reign, has set off a complex selection process for the 46th Alaafin, involving no less than 82 princes vying for the prestigious title.

The intricate succession process is deeply rooted in tradition, with Baba Iyaji of Oyo, the head of all princes, Mukaila Afonja, tasked with compiling the list of aspirants from the ruling house eligible for the throne.

This list is then forwarded to the Bashorun, the head of the Oyomesi (the council of kingmakers), who, along with a seven-member committee, consults the Ifa oracle to divine the next Alaafin.

Despite the Ifa oracle’s crucial role in determining the successor, the process has been marred by controversies and disagreements among the kingmakers regarding the chosen candidate.

Reports suggest that Prince Lukman Gbadegesin from the Agunloye Ruling House was nominated by the kingmakers, with his name subsequently forwarded to the state government for approval.

The nomination of Prince Gbadegesin, officially proclaimed on September 30, 2022, was unanimously supported by all kingmakers.

However, the decision has not been without contention, as the provision for aggrieved parties to petition the government against the selection process leaves room for further disputes.

One of the kingmakers who spoke with Vanguard said, “We have submitted everything to the government. If you want to know anything, direct all questions to the government, but we have completed the process.”

Ever since the name was submitted to the government, all eyes have been on Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to make an official announcement on who mounts the throne.

At one point, there was a division among the kingmakers with three of them pointing accusing fingers at the head of kingmakers for allegedly not following due process in the selection.

The three kingmakers namely: the Agbakin of Oyo, the Samu of Oyo and the Alajagba of Oyo distanced themselves from the choice of Prince Gbadegesin.

They argued that the kingmakers were not properly constituted claiming that one of the kingmakers was not a qualified warrant chief and should not have been included in the choice of the new king.

Addressing a press conference, the kingmakers said: “Seven months ago, the Governor held a meeting with the Oyomesi and specifically told us of government’s decision that due process must be followed in the nomination of a candidate for the Alaafin stool. He instructed us to do our duty freely because the government is only interested in the best for Oyo and Yorubaland.

“The new member of the kingmakers has been denied the opportunity of participating in or contributing to the Resolutions of the kingmakers since his official appointment in 2022 on account of the blunt refusal of the Basorun to comply with the directive of government for due process.

“But, Basorun remained adamant, and no meeting of the kingmakers was convened to deliberate on the major issue of nomination or selection of a candidate for the stool of the Alaafin.

“We are opposed to Basorun’s utter disregard for government directive on due process and his continuing imposition of one of his handpicked chiefs as a warrant chief whose letter of appointment is questionable. We are ready to meet with other kingmakers to perform our legitimate duties by our tradition, custom and the law of the land.

“The government directed us to meet and follow due process. Unfortunately, Basorun, who is Chairman and Convener of our meetings, decided not to convene any meeting of the Oyomesi since late last year till the present moment.”

Reacting to the allegations, Bashorun of Oyo said: “At my age, I don’t need to tell lies anymore; you can ask them to produce the paper with which the government rejected our earlier nomination. The two persons running around now also signed, endorsing our unified decision on who was chosen.

“They have taken us to court and lost because what they are banking on is loads of lies. Let them continue; both the people and God are watching them and all of us.”

When Vanguard called the head of all the princes, Prince Mukaila Afonja, on the issue of the delay, he said since the matter has been taken to court, all parties do not have any other option than to wait for the court’s decision on the issue.

Afonja said: “We went to court last week and the matter was adjourned to April 16, 2024. We have to wait for the decision of the court.”