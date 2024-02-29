What You Need To Know About Urum Eke Who Rejected Tinubu’s CBN Appointment

In a surprising turn of events, Urum Eke, a consultant with the World Bank, has declined President Bola Tinubu’s nomination to serve as a member of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Board of Directors.

This development was revealed during a Senate session on Thursday, where the confirmation of new board members was underway.

President Tinubu had initially included Eke’s name in a list of five nominees sent to the Senate on February 13, aimed at bolstering the CBN’s Board with seasoned professionals.

However, Senator Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North), during the plenary, conveyed Eke’s decision to decline the prestigious appointment due to potential conflicts with his current role at the World Bank.

Despite Eke’s withdrawal, the Senate proceeded to confirm the appointments of the remaining four nominees: Robert Agbede, Ado Yakubu Wanka, Professor Murtala Sabo Sagagi, and Mrs. Muslimat Olanike Aliyu.

Here are some things to know about Eke:

– Born on November 20, 1964, Eke attended the Comprehensive Secondary School, Aba and Government College, Umuahia, the state capital, for his West African School Certificate and Higher School Certificate, respectively.

– He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Lagos in 1985.

– Afterwards, Eke earned his Master in Business Administration in Projects Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri in 2008.

– The 59-year-old is an Alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School and the Wharton Business School, amongst others.

– Eke is a recipient of Nigeria’s National Order of Merit and National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic.

– He began his career in 1986 with Deloitte Haskins & Sells International as a senior auditor till 1991.

– Eke further went on to serve as an Executive Director at Diamond Bank Plc for 19 years from 1992 – 2011.

– Eke, a consummate financial services expert, is a former Group Managing Director at First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc.

– He also served as a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of FBN Limited and FBN Merchant Bank Limited.

– In 2017, he was appointed to the board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (Sovereign Wealth Fund) and served until 2021.

– Eke is the Executive Chairman, Fairchild Group which comprises Fairchild Capital Ltd, Fairchild Base Investment Ltd, Fairchild Ventures Ltd, among others.

– He is also the Chairman, Board of Directors of NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre, a foremost cancer treatment centre in West Africa.

– Eke has over 35 years of experience in financial services covering auditing, business assurance, consulting, amongst others.