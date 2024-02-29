Tinubu Never Deceived Nigerians, He Was Frank During His Campaign – Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, Shehu Sani, has blamed the ongoing economic hardship in the country on erstwhile president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani insisted that President Bola Tinubu never deceived Nigerians, adding that he had earlier informed the citizenry of his intention to remove subsidy when he comes into power.

He argued that if Buhari had implemented some of Tinubu’s economic policies, there would not be hardship in the country.

Sani insisted that the Buhari administration allowed the country to deteriorate to the present economic crisis plaguing the nation.

The former lawmaker shared his thoughts during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday.

He said, “We must be very factual and realistic with ourselves; the problem we find ourselves today, originated, was engineered, fabricated and sustained by the Buhari administration.

“The Buhari administration, institutionally, fundamentally destroyed the Nigerian economy.

“When Tinubu took over, he knows there is not going to be subsidy and to be realistic, he was very frank during his campaign. He said, ‘I am going to remove subsidy and whatever protest that will come out of it I will not back down’ and then people went ahead and voted for him, so he has not deceived Nigerians.

“Now he is in power, we are paying the price for the mistake of the past, for the failure of the past and for what we have refused to do in the past, so this is the reality.”