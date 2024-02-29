One Dies As Family Of Six Allegedly Eats Poisoned Cassava Flour In Oyo

One person has reportedly died from complications after consuming poisoned cassava flour in Ogbomosho, Oyo state, which was used to make Amala, a commonly consumed meal in the South West, according to DailyPost.

Naija News reports that the incident reportedly happened in Ogbomoso’s Temidire Atoyebi neighbourhood along Ajaawa Road.

The six-person family reportedly ate the meal on Wednesday night, resulting in the tragic end of one of the family members.

Sources disclosed that the family consumed the meal on Thursday and started to feel uneasy a few hours later.

Since they could not afford to buy yam or cassava flour, it was discovered that the family managed to extract the amala from the peels of cassava, which they crushed and put into flour, which they then served as a meal.

Unnamed sources claim that after the six family members called for help, nearby residents saw and hurried to the scene, taking the six to a private hospital near Ogbomoso Baptist High School, where the granddaughter allegedly passed away.

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso was the next location they were brought to. Report details that medical professionals are currently fighting for the lives of the surviving family members.