‘Stop Cursing, Wishing Your Country Bad’ – Defence Chief Tells Nigerians

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has appealed to Nigerians to stop raining curses on the country over the present economic situation in the country.

Musa stated this on Tuesday at a one-day seminar held by the Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN) at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

He stated that cursing the country was not how to grow a nation, adding that insulting or wishing the country bad doesn’t mean those wishing her bad would grow better than they are.

The defence chief said Nigerians must take ownership of their country and do their part in ensuring that the country continues to develop.

Speaking further, Musa said the Nigerian military is deploying more non-kinetic approaches due to its effectiveness in combating terrorism and other security challenges in the country.

‘Don’t Use Inflammatory Language Against Government’ – Matawalle Warns Nigerians

The Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle, has strongly warned Nigerians not to use derogatory words against their government.

Matawalle issued the warning in Abuja in response to some careless remarks emanating from certain regions of the nation because of the security issues there, according to a statement made by the ministry’s spokesman, Henshaw Ogubike.

The minister said that in addition to having the ability and political will, President Tinubu is working nonstop to improve and safeguard Nigeria.