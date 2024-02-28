Sacked Kogi Council Chairman Reveals Those Responsible For His Removal Over Alleged Diversion Of Palliatives

The sacked Transition Chairman of Ofu Local Government Area, Hon Hassan Atawodi, has said his removal from office was courtesy of some political leaders who do not like him.

Naija News reports tha the Secretary to Kogi State Government, Folashade Arike Ayoade, had on Monday announced the sack of Atawodi in a statement by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, for allegedly diverting palliatives meant for his local government.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Atawodi said he is innocent of the allegations of diversion of palliatives levelled against him, calling on Ododo to look into the matter critically, as the said palliative was never handed over to him.

The former Transition chairman noted it was a gang-up against him, as there was no time he diverted any palliatives meant for his people.

He said, “My travails began from the first day I was appointed, possibly because I was not the choice of some alleged power brokers in my local government. After signing for the palliative for Ofu, the next day I could not get the clearance letter because of orders from above.

“Upon assumption of office, I appointed my five aides and six special advisers. Later, they reported me to the powers that be that I made the appointments without consulting them.

“They went to the extent of sending pictures of somebody I appointed to say he was a member of an opposition party.

“I was asked to meet with the Leader of the local government in the company of the House of Assembly member, the local government, and the zonal party chairmen, which I did and asked that they should please forgive me, following their report, with a call on them to please join me so that we can work together.

“Following my appeal to those who reported me over the appointment, I was asked to dissolve the aides I appointed, which I did by going on air as promised and dissolved all the SSAs.

“I was not given a palliative to share. On hearing about the palliative, I went to the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, who said there is an instruction for me not to be given the palliative.

“My hands are clean, and I know that my God will fight for me. Since my assumption, it’s been one battle to another. The DSS are all aware of my travails.”