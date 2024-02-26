Kogi Gov, Ododo Sacks Council Chairman For Allegedly Diverting Palliatives

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has ordered the immediate removal of Hassan Atawodi as the Transition Chairman of Ofu Local Government Area.

Naija News learnt that the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State, Folashade Ayoade confirmed the sack in a statement on Monday.

She disclosed that the governor has also approved the appointment of Musa Muhammed Lawal to replace Atawodi as the Transition Chairman of Ofu Local Government Area.

According to her, the governor has directed Atawodi to submit all government properties in his possession to the new transition chairman.

The statement also directed Atawodi to immediately hand over all the council affairs and submit a handover note to the new transition chairman.

According to Daily Post, Atawodi was sacked for allegedly diverting palliatives meant for his local government to another place, and his removal was in line with the zero tolerance of Governor Ododo’s fight against corruption.

In other news, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have demanded that the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Moji Adeyeye, be fired for allegedly conspiring with multinational corporations to destroy local businesses engaged in the production of alcohol in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the call was made at a demonstration in Ogun State by the leaders of the NLC and TUC over NAFDAC’s decision to ban the production of alcoholic beverages in sachet packaging.

NAFDAC had earlier outlawed the manufacturing, distribution, and retailing of alcoholic beverages in 200 ml or less glass bottles, sachets, and pet containers.

Unions and members of the Food Beverages and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, FOBTOB, and the National Union of Food Beverages and Tobacco Employees, NUFBE, protested at the Ogun State House of Assembly, expressing their discontent with the situation.