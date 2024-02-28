‘I Need A Break’ – Super Eagles Coach, Peseiro Speaks On Future

Following the expiration of his contract with the Super Eagles after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro has finally addressed speculation surrounding his future.

Under Peseiro’s leadership, the Super Eagles clinched a second-place finish at the tournament held in Cote d’Ivoire, showcasing a commendable performance that has since caught the attention of other national teams.

The 63-year-old tactician, whose strategic acumen on the field was pivotal in Nigeria’s impressive run at the AFCON, has been the subject of rumors linking him to the coaching vacancies of Algeria and Tunisia’s national teams.

Despite the heightened interest in his coaching services, Peseiro revealed that he has received up to seven offers from various quarters.

In a candid disclosure, Peseiro stated that while the offers are under consideration, his immediate priority is to take a well-deserved break.

He told Goal, “I told everyone to come back at the end of the month. What is certain is that I want to continue coaching and I need to choose wisely.

“At this moment, I repeat, all options remain possible. I received a lot of options, and a lot of contacts from national teams or clubs.

“I would say 5, 6 or 7,” he revealed, without revealing their identity.

“I let them all know that I need to rest and that when my contract expires I will talk about it and start thinking about other projects. And decide my future. For now, I need to take a break and be calm.

“But I listen to the proposals and projects that are offered to me. And I evaluate whether I like it or not.”