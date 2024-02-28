Army Rewards Officers For Rejecting N1.5 Million Bribe From Suspect Rustlers

The Military Special Task Force in Plateau State has commended eight Operation Safe Haven personnel for refusing a bribe of N1.5 million from suspected cattle rustlers.

According to the spokesperson for the task force, Capt. Oya James, the personnel stationed at OPSH Sector 4, intercepted 30 rustled cows owned by one Shehu Umar at the Bisichi checkpoint in Barkin Ladi local government area.

The cattle, which were stolen in Mangu, were reportedly being transported to an unknown destination when the task force troops stopped and seized them during a routine stop-and-search operation.

Naija News learnt that the suspected rustlers approached the army officers and attempted to bribe them with the sum of one and a half million.

According to the statement, “The occupants of the vehicle, Anas Usman, 20 years old, and Gyang Cholly, 42 years old, immediately approached the troops in a bid to bribe them and secure a security pass for the stolen cattle.

“The monetary plea was rejected, and the suspects were arrested, as well as the money offered for the bribe.”

As per the announcement, the commander of Operation Safe Haven, Maj. Gen. Abubakar, emphasized the importance of upholding good conduct and bravery among security personnel while awarding a cash reward to a deserving individual.

“Represented by the Chief of Staff OPSH, Brig. Gen. M.O. Agi, the commander, further charged them to emulate the excellent conduct of the eight personnel,” the statement noted.