Army Kills Bandits, Rescues Eight Kidnap Victims In Zamfara

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for Joint Task Force North West Operation, Hadarin Daji, have killed dozens of bandits and freed eight abducted victims in Zamfara state.

This was stated in a press release signed by the Information Officer for Operation Hadarin Daji, Lieutenant Colonel Suleiman Omale.

According to Omale, forces engaged the terrorists in a hard gunfight, and as a result of their superior fighting power, the evil elements fled in disarray and abandoned their hostages.

Naija News reports that he claimed that during the clash, the army killed scores of bandits and freed eight kidnapped captives unharmed.

“The Gallant troops who neutralized scores of the terrorists have destroyed the terrorists’ enclaves and dominated the area with aggressive and confidence-building patrol within the general area,” the statement by Omale read.

He stated that all rescued victims had been handed over to the relevant authorities for reunification with their families.

The Commander of the Joint Task Force, who is also the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut, commended the efforts of the troops for their continued doggedness and resilience to restore normalcy in the Northwest.

Meanwhile, one officer and sixteen soldiers have been dragged before a special military court of the Nigerian Army for trial in the case of alleged gun running and other criminal offences.

Naija News understands the 17 accused persons include 1 warrant officer, 2 staff sergeants, 4 sergeants, 2 lance corporals, 4 corporals and 4 privates.