President Tinubu Makes New Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Khalil Gaga as the Executive Director, Corporate Services, at the Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, prior to his appointment, Ibrahim Khalil Gaga was the Board Secretary and Legal Adviser of NEXIM Bank.

Profile Of Gaga

Naija News reports that Gaga, who is a lawyer, has over 25 years of experience in the banking sector as well as in legal services.

He graduated from Bayero University, Kano, with an LLB Degree in Law and a BL from the prestigious Nigerian Law School. He later obtained a Master of Law degree from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos in 2002 and a post graduate Diploma in Management from the National Open University.

He has worked in several institutions including Liberty Bank Plc, Pacific Bank Limited, MBC International Bank Limited, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, and ASO Savings & Loans Plc with expertise in litigation, recovery, security documentation, risk administration and company secretarial practice.