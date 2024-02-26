Transforming Abuja To Smart City Not Negotiable – FCT Minister, Wike Declares

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that the FCT Administration’s endeavours to transform Abuja into a smart city are non-negotiable.

Naija News reports that Wike stated this during the Annual Media Retreat of the FCT Minister’s Press Corps in Keffi on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

The retreat focused on the theme, “Building an Environment that Benefits a Smart City. Healthy Café: A Step Towards Effective City Management.”

Represented by the Director of Press in his office, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister reaffirmed the FCTA’s dedication to creating a conducive environment that benefits everyone through various initiatives.

The former Governor of Rivers State highlighted that the concept of a smart city is not just an ambitious vision but a necessary step towards ensuring sustainable urban development and improved quality of life for the residents.

He said: “It involves the integration of technology, innovation, and strategic planning, to create an environment that is efficient, resilient, and responsive to the needs of its inhabitants.

“We are not only leveraging technological advancements but also prioritising health and well-being at every level of urban planning.

“Initiatives such as accessible green spaces, efficient waste management, sustainable transport systems, and promoting a healthy lifestyle contribute significantly to this vision.

“Let us, therefore, leverage the momentum of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda and the FCT Administration’s steps towards increased revenues to propel our city into a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.”

Wike urged the citizens to uphold their civic responsibilities, which encompass punctual settlement of taxes like ground rent, tenement rent, and utility bills, while the FCTA endeavours to fulfil its obligations towards the residents.

Furthermore, the FCT Minister expressed deep disappointment over the blatant disregard for fundamental regulations, such as disobeying traffic lights and driving in the wrong direction.

Wike emphasized that such behaviours will not be tolerated any longer.

“Let us work together to build a city where both the government and the public uphold their respective responsibilities for the betterment of our beloved city.

“I urge the media to help us get this message across to all and sundry,” the minister said.

In his remark, the Federal Capital Development Authority’s Executive Secretary, Shehu Ahmad, mentioned ongoing plans to revise the Abuja Master Plan to incorporate present-day city development circumstances. Mr Richard Nduul, the authority’s Head of Public Relations, conveyed Ahmad’s message, stating that the blueprints for certain districts are currently included in the upcoming review.

Earlier at the retreat, the Corps Chairman, Hudu Yakubu, highlighted the importance of media in promoting community involvement for the advancement of a smart city.

Yakubu said: “As a catalyst of change, the media will play a pivotal role in educating the public about sustainable practices, technological advancement, and civic responsibility in the journey towards building a smart city.”

Speaking on the role of media in the planning, development, and management of a smart city, the Director of the Department of Development Control, FCTA, Mukhtar Galadima, described the media as strategic partners in city development.

Muhammed Zayyanu, an official in the department, who represented Galadima, emphasized the crucial role played by the media in public enlightenment, transparency promotion, and holding government authorities accountable.

He highlighted several components of a smart city, such as smart urban growth incorporating mixed land use, innovative technologies, an intelligent transport system, a walkable city with green and cycling infrastructure, intelligent waste management, and a smart economy, among other elements.