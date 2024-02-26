Soludo Reacts To Brutal Murder Of Anambra Community Leader, Gives Marching Order To State Security

The governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has condemned the murder of a community leader in the Umuoji community, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News understands that the President-General of the community, Silas Onyima, was brutally murdered on Friday night by unknown persons in his home.

The deceased body was discovered naked in a pool of blood in a bathtub in his house.

Reacting to the dire situation, Soludo, in a press release by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, condemned the incident, describing it as a heinous act of unprovoked violence.

Aburime said, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Onyima, the Umuoji community, and the entire Idemili North Local Government Area.

“We call on all Anambra residents to remain calm and law-abiding as we continue to work together with security agencies to keep the perpetrators of violent crimes away from our communities and state.

“This senseless killing represents an affront to the peace and security we are collectively working to build in Anambra State, and Governor Soludo has vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to justice.

“Governor Soludo has directed the State security agencies to take immediate and decisive action to apprehend the culprits and ensure swift prosecution of those responsible to deter future recurrences.”

He said the state government remains fully committed to the security of lives and property and will not be deterred by the acts of criminals who seek to disrupt its peace and progress.