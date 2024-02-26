I Wrote Davido’s Grammy-Nominated Song ‘Unavailable’ – Logos Olori

Nigerian singer cum DMW signee, Logos Olori, has credited himself for the Grammy-nominated song ‘Unavailable’ of his record label boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Naija News reports that Davido secured three nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards but could not win any of them.

In a recent interview with Cool FM Lagos, Logos Olori said he wrote the ‘Unavailable’ song featuring Musa Keys, while his colleague, Peruzzi, wrote the verse.

He said: “Unavailable’ was nominated for the Grammys. We did that song somewhere in Ajah: myself, Magicsticks and Ragee. And Rihanna said that was her best song of 2023.

“I wrote the song. Peruzzi wrote the verse. After we made the song, Davido said he wanted the verse to be changed, so he called Peruzzi to do the verse. But I actually came up with the idea of the song. We did a bit of tweaking; that’s where Musa Keys and Peruzzi came in.”

Meanwhile, Davido has shared his excitement over a Rolex wristwatch gift he received from Atletico Madrid player, Memphis Depay.

The singer took to his Instagram account to announce the good news.

He explained that he got the gift after performing at the striker’s 30th birthday party.

Davido claimed it was the first time he ever received a gift despite several Nigerian celebrities giving him cash gifts during his birthday years back which he later donated to charity.

The singer further claimed that he has always been the one giving to people.