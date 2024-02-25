Northern Senators React As ECOWAS Lift Sanctions On Niger Republic, Others

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF), representing the nineteen Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has extended its gratitude and admiration to the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for their resolute decision to lift the sanctions imposed on Niger Republic.

Naija News recalls that there was a military takeover in the region on July 26th, 2023.

Reacting, ECOWAS issued certain sanctions on Niger Republic, a development that attracted mixed reactions among the bloc communities.

However, in a statement released on Sunday, February 25, through the Publicity Secretary of the NSF, Senator Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, the northern forum expressed its appreciation for ECOWAS’ responsiveness to their individual and collective appeals on the matter.

The forum also commends ECOWAS for its wise and compassionate approach to addressing these crucial issues.

The statement reads: “Today, the Northern Senators Forum expresses its heartfelt appreciation and commendation to the exceptional leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for their decisive action in lifting sanctions imposed on Niger Republic as a result of the military takeover on 26th July 2023. We are pleased to see that ECOWAS has responded to the progressive requests made by us individually and collectively on the subject matter, and we commend their prudent and compassionate approach in addressing these critical issues.

“The Northern Senators Forum believes that the principled and empathetic decision made by ECOWAS to lift the sanctions on Niger Republic is a testament to the organization’s commitment to regional solidarity, cooperation, and respect for human rights. We understand that this action will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the people of Niger Republic, as well as ensuring the restoration of stability and economic prosperity in our region.

“We are particularly grateful that ECOWAS leaders have considered our pleas to restore electricity, open borders, and lift the sanctions on Niger Republic. These measures will not only have crucial humanitarian implications, but will also foster regional integration, trade, and cooperation. We firmly believe that this step taken by ECOWAS will positively impact the lives of the people of Niger Republic and Nigeria and facilitate the restoration of trust and harmony among all member states.”

The statement added: “As representatives of the people and advocates for justice and democracy, we commend ECOWAS for their responsiveness and understanding of the immense challenges faced by our fellow West African nation. The Northern Senators Forum stands in solidarity with ECOWAS IN restoring democracy and the rule of law in Niger Republic and other West African countries, and we are committed to working to promote stability, peace, and socio-economic development throughout the region.

“The Northern Senators Forum urges the government of Niger Republic and its people to seize this opportunity to hasten the process of returning to democratic governance to build a stronger and more prosperous nation, harnessing their resilient spirit and unwavering determination. Furthermore, we urge all regional stakeholders to continue engaging in dialogue and pursuing peaceful solutions to address any remaining concerns, fostering a harmonious environment for progress and development.

“Finally, the Northern Senators Forum would like to reiterate its deep appreciation to ECOWAS leaders, especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, for their proactive and benevolent intervention in lifting the sanctions imposed on Niger Republic. We are confident that this decision will leave an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of all West African nations and serve as a shining example for resolving differences through dialogue and diplomacy.”