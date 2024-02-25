Nigerians Slam Herbert Wigwe’s Pastor For Celebrating Wife’s Birthday Days After Access Bank’s Boss Death

Nigerians have continued to express their displeasure with the lead Pastor of the Redeem Christian Church of God City of David, Idowu Iluyomade and his wife Siji Iluyomade, for holding a significant celebration days after one of the prominent members of their congregation who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, died in a helicopter crash.

Naija News had earlier reported that the late Access Bank boss Wigwe, his wife and son were in the helicopter, which was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California two weeks ago.

The former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, was also in the helicopter during the crash.

Many had expected that the pastor would shelve or postpone any celebration that was billed to be held in respect of Wigwe who was reported to be pivotal to the growth of the church.

However, the pastor went ahead to organise an elaborate birthday celebration for his wife, a move that angered many Nigerians.

Expressing his displeasure with the clergyman for going ahead with his wife’s birthday celebration, weeks after the demise of Wigwe, some X users lamented that Wigwe was one of the reasons why the church existed.

See some of the reactions below.

@FoluShaw wrote, “This thing is very painful. Later now una go say Daddy Freeze dey craze. If it was her Son that died will Dr Mrs Siju Iluyomade celebrate that birthday? If it was his Child that died will Pastor Idowu Iluyomade celebrate his wife’s birthday? Herbert was not just an ordinary member of City of David. HE IS ONE OF THE REASONS CITY OF DAVID EXISTS! Just 2 weeks before his death, Herbert gave this church a 1 billion Naira interest free Loan!

“When the church was looking for N600 million to build that Church who was one of the superheroes who pulled in his contacts for a fund raising banquet at Eko atlantic to donate? Who paid the rent of City of David for the first 5 years? Herbert! When contractors left the site during construction of City of David, who stepped in and looked for money on the church’s behalf? Herbert and Aunty Chizoba!!!

“The church did the Great Talent project, he gave N300 million. The church wanted to build The Hope Center School in Makoko, Herbert built the classrooms. The Church ran out of money to pay teachers and feed those children daily, Herbert to the rescue. Monthly Salary & stipends for City of David Choir nko? It was still this same Herbert.

“God is all knowing, God sees all… In honour of such an important person & dear friend, that lavish birthday party should have been at least POSTPONED… And held at a much later date. As expected, The Wigwe family is rumoured to have said they dont want Pastor ID and Siju anywhere near Herbert, Aunty Chizoba & Chizi Burial.”

@DonaldAyibiowu wrote, “Pastor Siju Iluyomade Should Have Just Cancelled The Event She was judged from a point of expectation. Nigerians need to reevaluate their relationship with the church.”

On his part, @jondreytips wrote, “I was in a similar situation 2015, birthday planed n sorted, suddenly a 14-year-old girl died in our then compound 🥲 a girl that was close loved by all oo … Birthday was automatically cancelled, holding that Birthday is a lot more insensitive. Churches need to be an example.”

Reacting to the development, @sir_enike argued that the most selfish and self-centred people in society were some so-called pastors.

He wrote: “Sadly but a reality, Churches in Nigeria these days only values you for what they benefit from you, as much as you can give to them that’s all that matters. The most selfish self-centered and highly inconsiderate people in our society today are some so-called pastors or church operators. They are users and have no love of God in them. Many are wicked greedy arrogant and only money-conscious. They have no regard or value for anybody’s life or impact, all that matters is the money that’s all.”