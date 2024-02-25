NDLEA Arrests Terminal Operator, Dock Worker Over 1,044.29kg Cocaine, Colos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) revealed on Sunday that it has tracked down members of an organized criminal network responsible for the recent shipment of two containers filled with illicit drugs.

Naija News reports that NDLEA’s Director of Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, detailed that various weapons and ammunition were shipped from Durban, South Africa, to the Tincan seaport in Lagos by the criminal syndicate.

Anjorin Idowu, a dock worker; Uzairu Ahmed Iguda, the port’s supervisor of the Five Star terminal; and Falowo Samuel Kayode, a clearing and notify party of the two containers, are among those already detained as syndicate members, according to the agency.

It further detailed that Mohammed Muktar Sule, another dock worker at the terminal, who was also linked with the gang, is currently at large.

The statement by Babafemi read, “Based on credible intelligence, the agency had requested a 100 per cent joint examination of two containers marked MSCU 4581770 and TRHU 7968071 from South Africa. As a result, the exercise was conducted with other stakeholders on January 18th and 19th, 2024, during which 56.39kg cocaine and 795kg Colorado, a synthetic strong strain of cannabis among other illegal items were recovered from the containers.

“Following a tasking order by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) to a combined team of specialised units of the agency to unravel those behind the importation of the large consignments of illicit drugs, ongoing investigations have led to the discovery of more bags of Colorado weighing 192.7kg, a pistol, and rounds of ammunition removed from the container, MSCU 4581770 and hidden in an empty container before the 100 percent joint examination at the Five Star terminal.

“As a result, two suspects: Uzairu Ahmed Iguda who is in charge of the terminal’s container positioning and stacking, and Anjorin Idowu who is a dock worker in the terminal have been arrested. Another suspect, Mohammed Muktar Sule (alias organizer) now at large, is also a dock worker in the terminal. Investigations reveal that the three suspects conspired with the agent and notified party, Falowo Samuel Kayode to remove the 192.7kg Colorado, pistol and rounds of ammunition from the container to an empty container in the terminal.

“The latest seizure brings the total recovered from the two containers to 56.39kg of cocaine and 987.9kg of Colorado with a combined weight of 1,044.29kg. Investigations have also revealed three kingpins believed to be based in South Africa and connected with the importation of the containers. They include: Odeyemi Taiwo Emmanuel; Akinyemi Olayinka and Adebayo Adewole Emmanuel who are now on the Agency’s wanted list.”