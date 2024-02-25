God Is Punishing Northerners With Banditry, Kidnapping Because Of What They Did To Igbos – Archbishop Chukwuma

The Emeritus Archbishop of Enugu Anglican Diocese, Most Rev Prof Emmanuel Chukwuma, has claimed that the banditry and kidnapping plaguing the northern part of Nigeria is God’s punishment for what they did to the Igbo people.

The clergyman who recently retired from priesthood stated this during an interview with Vanguard.

He insisted that the Nigerian Civil War dealt with Igbos, especially those in Asaba.

The clergyman lamented that the war was a real genocide of the Igbos.

According to him, “The Nigeria Civil War dealt with us in Asaba, it was a real genocide and we’re asking for apology and more compensation as they do in other places. What is happening now in the whole of northern Nigeria – the banditry, kidnappings etc – is God’s punishment for what they did to us, yes!

“And until they apologize and ask for forgiveness, at no time will this banditry, kidnapping and killings stop. The blood of innocent people is crying and that’s what you are seeing there. So until they apologize and make some restitution, the banditry and mayhem you have in the North will not stop.”

Speaking further, he insisted that there should be no segregation in the country, adding that every region must be given equal rights and justice.

The clergyman argued that the Igbos must also be given a chance to rule Nigeria.

“Nigeria should be a country for all of us, not a country for just one person. There should be no segregation, nobody should be neglected, and there should be equal rights and justice. Equity and justice must prevail. The Igbo must be given the same opportunity to serve Nigeria and corruption must cease,” he added.