Economic Hardship: Any Protester Breaking The Law Will Be Dealt With – Lagos Police

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, has warned that the state command would not tolerate any form of breakdown of law following a planned protest scheduled to take place in the state on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday by the spokesperson of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the commissioner said the warning was imperative as the actions of the protesters were capable of grounding economic activities in his state.

The police assured that it will live up to its mandate and ensure that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental rights of others.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni has assured Lagosians that the Command has put necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of lives and property, free flow of traffic and a peaceful environment for carrying out their respective lawful duties.

“This assurance has become imperative following news making the rounds about nationwide protests billed to start on Monday, February 26, 2024, an action capable of grounding commercial activities and obstructing free flow of traffic.

“The Command will live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

“CP Fayoade, therefore, warns all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Meanwhile, CP Fayoade once again enjoins all peace loving Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure their safety and security.”