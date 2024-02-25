Bello Masari Visits Buhari In Daura (Photos)

A former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has visited former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports Masari visited Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State, on Saturday, 24th February.

‘Buhari Killed My Mother, He Will Die Mysteriously’ — Sunday Igboho

Foremost Yoruba nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, has levelled serious accusations against former President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging his involvement in the death of his mother and a sibling.

During a poignant visit to the palace of the monarch in Igboho town, Oyo State, Igboho also claimed that there was an attempt on his life orchestrated by the former president.

Igboho, speaking in his native Yoruba language, asserted that Buhari had dispatched operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) and soldiers with the intent to assassinate him in his residence.

These startling allegations come amid Igboho’s continued advocacy for the Yoruba nation and his call for unity among South-Western Nigerians to address the menace of armed Fulani herders in the region.

The activist’s visit to the monarch’s palace was not only a personal homage but also a rallying cry for collective action against what he perceives as threats to the safety and sovereignty of the Yoruba people.