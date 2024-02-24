Ondo Guber: ‘I Will Be Running For Governor’ – Aiyedatiwa Declares

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared that he will contest in the forthcoming state gubernatorial election, scheduled for November 16, 2024.

Naija News reports that Aiyedatiwa made this known on Friday while featuring on TVC news, shortly after the remains of the immediate Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was buried.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa was, on December 27, 2023, sworn in as governor of the state following the death of Akeredolu after a prolonged illness.

The remains of the former governor was interred at his country home in Owo, in the Owo council area of the state, on Friday amidst tears and political associates who had attended the event.

Speaking after the burial, Aiyedatiwa said he would run for the governorship election, stressing that nobody wants to be governor for one year.

He said, “I will be running. I’m already a sitting governor and let me say this, nobody wants to be governor for one year. Give me what the Constitution allows me to do.

“At least, let me also have the chance of running for one more time.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday paid his last respects to the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, describing him as a fearless soldier.

Speaking at the funeral service, Tinubu expressed his admiration for Akeredolu’s unwavering dedication to his people, referring to him as a courageous warrior.

The President’s messages were echoed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who commended Akeredolu’s indomitable legacy of serving the nation.

In an eulogy, Tinubu said, “We are gathered here today to bid farewell to a remarkable soul, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON.”

The Nigerian leader began reflecting on life and the enduring impact of our choices. He said: “He lauded Akeredolu’s courage, dedication, and his unwavering stance as “a fearless soldier for his people.”