Veteran Nollywood Actor Emerges Governorship Candidate In Edo

Veteran Nollywood actor cum movie director, Paul Obazele has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the September gubernatorial election in Edo State.

Naija News learnt that other guber aspirants for the position unanimously agreed to present the movie star as the flagbearer during Friday’s primary election held at the Uselu axis of Benin City.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the national headquarters were around to observe the conduct of the exercise, which they described as peaceful.

Obazele will now battle candidates of other political parties for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

In a related development, the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has reportedly won the gubernatorial ticket of the Labour Party for the Edo State Governorship Election.

Akpata scored 316 votes to win the exercise held at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre, Airport Road in Benin City, Edo State capital on Friday.

The Deputy governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, who is the returning officer for the poll, made the declaration after collating the results.